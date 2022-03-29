A Soggy (& Possibly Stormy) Period of Weather Ahead

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain chances continue across much of the region this evening, featuring showers and a few thunderstorms into the overnight hours. The severe weather threat remains to the west, but some of these storms could become strong later tonight, producing gusty winds and small hail. Precipitation continues into Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rain possible in some locations. After a brief warm up near the 60 degree mark Wednesday, a cold front arrives and we’ll be back in the 30′s to near 40 Thursday. That will mean light rain and/or snow or a wintry mix during the day. Look for cool sunshine and 40′s Friday, then rain chances by Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 43° then rising. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 62°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain possibly becoming mixed with light snow. Low: 34°.

THURSDAY: Light snow in the morning, then a wintry mix of rain and snow by afternoon. High: 40°.

