Advertisement

A Soggy (& Possibly Stormy) Period of Weather Ahead

Showers & Storms likely late tonight Into Wednesday
Look for showers and storms increasing in coverage later this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain chances continue across much of the region this evening, featuring showers and a few thunderstorms into the overnight hours. The severe weather threat remains to the west, but some of these storms could become strong later tonight, producing gusty winds and small hail. Precipitation continues into Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rain possible in some locations. After a brief warm up near the 60 degree mark Wednesday, a cold front arrives and we’ll be back in the 30′s to near 40 Thursday. That will mean light rain and/or snow or a wintry mix during the day. Look for cool sunshine and 40′s Friday, then rain chances by Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 43° then rising. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 62°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain possibly becoming mixed with light snow. Low: 34°.

THURSDAY: Light snow in the morning, then a wintry mix of rain and snow by afternoon. High: 40°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Police: 2 dead after police chase ends with crash in Rock Falls
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
One person was killed in a crash following a police chase in Rock Falls on Tuesday.
Police chase ends in fatal crash in Rock Falls
Daunte Cameron Clark, 19, of Davenport is charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree Sexual...
Davenport man facing sexual abuse charges of 11-year-old
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement

Latest News

Clear
Few lingering flurries/sprinkles this afternoon
Clear
Clear tonight
More rain coming Saturday
First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon 3/31: Few lingering snow showers/flurries/sprinkles
Sunny by Friday
Wintry mix and scattered flurries today
Sunny by Friday
Snow showers this morning