St. Ambrose’s Wine Fest turns 21

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the Quad Cities’ favorite charity events is turning 21 this Spring. The St. Ambrose Wine Fest also has a Preview Dinner coming up. With a featured guest vineyard from Napa Valley. Ann McIntyre shares the details of the events!

The Wine Festival provides awareness and funds for St. Ambrose student scholarships. An incredible $1.6 million has been raised due to the generosity of sponsors and the community. The 2022 Preview Dinner is back in person serving a three-course meal by the St. Ambrose University Culinary team. This year, they are welcoming back Brain Cunat from Materra/Cunat Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, California. After dinner, enjoy live and silent auctions with items ranging from a Notre Dame game, to dinner with president Amy Novak as well as a variety of wines!

  • Ticket is $150 per person and includes a 3-course meal, expertly paired wines and a ticket to the Wine Tasting event May 21.
  • May 21 Wine Tasting – sip your way through 100 wines from around the world and enjoy culinary highlights from a number of Quad City restaurants

Menu:

First Course: Spinach & Arugula blend with grilled pineapple, julienned jicama, roasted red peppers, sliced onion, diced cucumber, toasted coconut with a mango habanero dressing

  • Paired wines: Materra Sauvignon Blanc

Second Course: Slow roasted beef tips in a demi glaze, pan seared crab cake with sweet chili sauce, green beans and polenta cake

  • Paired wines: Materra Right Bank and Materra Dogura Cabernet Sauvignon

Third Course: Flourless Chocolate torte with a sweet wine berry sauce

