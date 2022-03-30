Advertisement

18-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont;...
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont; possible third victim fled(CBS 2 Chicago)
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Rosemont police said Tuesday that the 18-year-old is a suspect in the shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

Police say the shooting occurred during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence.

Authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him.

