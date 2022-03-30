Celebration Belle River Cruises

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As the weather warms up and folks gather, here is a fun outing for friends and family a like. How about a fun Mississippi River cruise with the Quad Cities’ own, Celebration Belle?

The 39th cruising season will soon get underway. Susan Yarolem, Group Sales & Marketing with Celebration River Cruises, is the guest on PSL with all the details about the many different cruise options.

It is a 750-passenger paddlewheel boat which is specifically designed for cruising the waterways of the great Mississippi River, offering casual sightseeing, luncheon and dinner cruises. They offer various cruises to meet any sailor’s enjoyment needs. SEE THE LIST OF CRUISE OPTIONS HERE! There are narrated cruises, dinner & dancing cruises, themed such as “Broadway & Movie Show Tunes” cruises or “Christian Music” cruises, as well as overnight or all-day cruises.

Celebration River Cruises is a family-owned (and operated) business. The Schadler family is involved in every aspect of the boat’s operations from cooking the food fresh daily, serving guests, keeping the engines in top running order, and even piloting the vessel.

Celebration Belle / 2501 River Drive, Moline, IL / (800) 297-0034 or (309) 764-1952 / info@celebrationbelle.com

