Colorful carrots and food prep timesavers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”Munch and Meal Prep Madness” continues as Nina Struss, Hy-Vee dietitian returns to PSL.

In the first segment, the discussion and demo centers on colorful carrots---and the veggie is not just rabbit food! If you have been packing baby carrots in your child’s lunch for years, but haven’t been enjoying them yourself, it’s time to mix it up and consider adding them into your favorite dishes. Carrot Pico de Gallo recipe is shown so you can use it for your next taco night. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN will teach you how to incorporate the whole carrot into a delicious Carrot Pico de Gallo (see recipe below) – perfect for your next taco night!

In the second segment, the emphasis is on “Meal Prep Madness” with five dietitian-approved time-savers. Add these product picks to your grocery list to spend less time prepping and more time savoring. Struss demonstrates a one-pan dinner that uses Hy-Vee Short Cuts to make a Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Rice Bowl (recipe below) in a snap. If you need help knowing where to start with all of the meal prep madness, your Hy-Vee dietitians have you covered with their monthly Freezer Meal Prep Workshops and Healthy Habits Menu Program.

Carrot Pico de Gallo

1 cup peeled and finely chopped carrot

½ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup finely chopped carrot greens

1 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 serrano chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped

½ tsp Hy-Vee kosher salt

1. Combine carrot, red onion, carrot leaves, garlic, lime juice, pepper and salt in a medium bowl. 2. Cover and refrigerated until serving. Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with serranos, wear protective gloves. Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/carrot-pico-de-gallo

Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Rice Bowl Serves 4

3 tbsp Hy-Vee sweet-and-sour sauce, plus more for serving if desired

1 tsp Gourmet Garden ginger paste

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts fresh pineapple chunks

3 cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts broccoli florets

1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts red bell pepper chunks

2 (8.5 oz) pouches Hy-Vee microwaveable brown rice, cooked

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside. 2. Combine sweet-and-sour sauce and ginger in a small bowl. Place chicken pieces on prepared pan. Brush with sweet-and-sour sauce mixture and top with pineapple. Roast for 15 minutes. 3. Remove pan from oven; add broccoli and pepper. Return to oven and roast for 10 to 15 more minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees) and vegetables are tender. Cut chicken into bitesize strips. 4. Divide rice among serving bowls. Top with chicken, vegetables and pineapple. Top with additional sweet-and-sour sauce, if desired. Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/sweet-and-sour-chicken-rice-bowl

