Conditions Remain Soggy This Evening

A Wintry Mix Possible By Tomorrow Morning
Conditions will remain a bit soggy as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Conditions will remain soggy as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Look for cloudy skies with light rain this evening, possibly becoming mixed with light snow. We could see this change over to all snow by Thursday morning, but any accumulations will be very light, and mainly on grassy surfaces. Temperatures should get back above freezing during the day, and that could mean a wintry mix changing to light rain through the afternoon. Expect clearing skies Thursday night followed by cool sunshine Friday. Rain chances should return by Saturday, with highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees during the period.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely, possibly becoming mixed with light snow. Low: 34°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for light snow in the morning, then a wintry mix of rain and snow. High: 40°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

FRIDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 49°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

