Galesburg native competes on Jeopardy!

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - People in Galesburg may have seen a familiar face on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tuesday afternoon. Jennie Bunde of Galesburg was a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show.

Jennie said she took Jeopardy!’s online test last summer. She then passed into the next phases.

“I was in a mock zoom with other potential participants. We all had little pens and we had to pretend they were buzzers,” Bunde said.

She then got a phone call in early January asking her to come to Los Angeles for the show.

“It was really exciting. So exciting and then also crazy nerve-wracking because it was three weeks to try to cram and learn as much as I could before going,” Bunde said.

Bunde started reviewing things like maps, the periodic table, and amendments to the constitution. Once in Los Angeles contestants went over the rules and met the host.

Although she came in third place, Bunde still won one thousand dollars and got the final Jeopardy! question correct.

“I was on Jeopardy!, I got to meet Mayum Bialik. I got to spend the day with other trivia fans who wanted nothing more than to cheer each other on. It was an experience of a lifetime,” Bunde said.

Jennis said she wants to thank her family and friends for being her biggest cheerleaders. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on KWQC.

