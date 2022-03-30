Advertisement

How difficult is it to pick a perfect March Madness bracket?

The chances of picking a perfect March Madness bracket are slim.
By Evan Denton
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The start of the Final Four is just a few days away, and by now your March Madness bracket is probably busted.

“People love attempting to predict how a tournament is going to go, especially when there isn’t a clear favorite,” said Andrew Mansheim, an assistant professor of mathematics at Black Hawk College.

It’s an annual tradition for many sports fans to go online, print out and fill out one, if not multiple, March Madness brackets.

“I’m not sure when it became such a social phenomenon,” Mansheim said.

Mansheim said the chances of picking the perfect bracket are tiny.

“There are six rounds in the tournament, and a total of 63 games, so if you assume there is a 50-50 chance that any team can win, and there are two outcomes per game, win or loss, that means there are two outcomes for every single game,” Mansheim said. “If you take two to the 63rd power, there is a one in 9.2 quintillion chance of filling out a perfect bracket. Scientists say there are about seven quintillion grains of sand on all the world’s beaches. You have a better chance of picking one specific grain of sand around the world than picking a perfect bracket.”

Different sports fans have different strategies when it comes to trying to pick the perfect bracket.

“I kind of just pick based on the mascots. It has not gone well at all,” said Rylie Danner, a junior at St. Ambrose University.

“People pretend like they are a basketball analyst and pick out the games and figure out who is going to win, but they’re almost never right, and are better off picking random teams and upsets,” said Adam Finstein, a junior at St. Ambrose University.

Mansheim said he doesn’t see the phenomenon of filling out brackets going away soon.

“I think it’s become more important in recent years with sports wagering becoming legalized in many states, including Illinois,” Mansheim said. “People like to fill them out for bragging rights, and we’ve even had previous presidents fill out brackets. I am very confident a perfect bracket will never happen.”

ESPN had over 17 million bracket entries this year, and due to upsets like Richmond and Saint Peter’s, there are no perfect brackets remaining.

