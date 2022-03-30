Advertisement

National Bird Flu outbreak impacting Iowa restaurant group

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City restaurants are beginning to feel the impact of the latest outbreak of bird flu.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture reported more than 8 million birds were impacted as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) causing this outbreak was detected in seven counties throughout the state.

Machine Shed Restaurants operate in four states with locations in Davenport and Urbandale, Iowa. The Chief Operating Executive for Iowa locations said both locations go through 400 dozen eggs a week.

“I think it’s gonna get worse before it gets better, and eggs have really went up. This last week, we saw a $20 increase,” Jeff Grunder said. “That price almost doubled in a week,

The USDA ranked Iowa as the country’s leading egg producer in 2021 at 14.9 billion eggs produced.

On top of rising egg prices, chicken, in general, is getting more expensive. Grunder said price increases will have to be passed on to the consumer

“Prices in general ... have just went up a lot,” Grunder said. “I think that people can see that in the grocery store, obviously. ... So they’re going to start seeing it in restaurants.”

Along with higher prices, supply shortages make processed chicken pieces hard to come by. In order to keep costs at a minimum, many restaurants opt to butcher chicken in-house. However, this still adds to the costs

“It’s just more labor, it’s more work to do. It’s more costly,” Grunder said. “That’s the things that we’re having to do to be able to, you know, get the finished product.”

Grunder said all of these issues just add more stress to the restaurant industry.

“You can see that staff are running a little harder in there short-handed. Please, as guests understand that we’re trying to do the best we can,” Grunder said. Everybody has to understand it. It’s, it’s been a tough couple of years.”

According to the CDC this strain of bird flu, H5N1 poses a low risk to humans

