Advertisement

Open for Business: Daisy Lane Lifestyle Boutique

The store features homemade items from more than 20 local makers
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK VIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - “I’m super excited to bring something like this to the North Scott area,” said Michelle Praught, owner of Daisy Lane.

Driving from Eldridge into Park View, daisy lane is located in ‘The Plaza’ on the south side of town.

“We call ourselves a lifestyle boutique because we kinda cover everything from stuff to wash your dishes with to clothing, bath and body items, home decor, jewelry, we’ve kind of got it all,” said Praught.

Owner Michelle Praught was previously a partner at another local boutique, but the pandemic showed her there was a demand for more local shops.

“We opened in November and had a great holiday season, and I think people just enjoy being able to get your handmade items all year. Not just at events and such.”

there are 22 women who feature their work at daisy lane.

Praught says there is always room for more, including items from men.

“We would take men, you know if there’s any wood working men, metal working, absolutely.”

Kelsey Montgomery is a crafter from Milan, Ill. who sells homemade earrings at the boutique.

The earrings are unique because they don’t contain nickel.

“So I started making myself some earrings, learned that they did not bother my ears at all. Then I started handing them out to friends, family, and then it took off from there,” said crafter Kelsey Montgomery.

From different sports teams, to different colors and sparkles, she has made more than 3,200 pairs in the past three years.

“I see them out at sporting events. It’s nice to see somebody out in public that I don’t know, but wearing a product of mine,” said Praught.

It’s about local, supporting local.

“I support these ladies by purchasing from them as well,” said Montgomery.

“Basically just a place to help all the women and men who make things from their home, offer them a spot to sell it,” said Praught.

In addition to homemade items from 22 different local makers, the boutique holds several “make and take” craft classes throughout the month.

To learn more about the classes, or how you can sell your homemade products at Daisy Lane, visit the business’ website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Daunte Cameron Clark, 19, of Davenport is charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree Sexual...
Davenport man facing sexual abuse charges of 11-year-old
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
The Moline Police Department said on March 20, the pictured suspect went into Menards in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifter assaulted security officer in Moline

Latest News

Quad Cities River Bandits celebrating Hispanic/Latino communities
River Bandits partnering with Group O to celebrate diversity and community
New eyedrops could replace your reading glasses
FDA-approved eye drops could replace your reading glasses
Dutrac groundbreaking ceremony for Bettendorf branch
DuTrac’s Credit Union’s fifth Quad Cities’ branch to open this summer in Bettendorf
Spring Style Show March 29, 2022 on Paula Sands Live
Spring style show featuring the key trends of the season