Open for Business: Daisy Lane Lifestyle Boutique

PARK VIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - “I’m super excited to bring something like this to the North Scott area,” said Michelle Praught, owner of Daisy Lane.

Driving from Eldridge into Park View, daisy lane is located in ‘The Plaza’ on the south side of town.

“We call ourselves a lifestyle boutique because we kinda cover everything from stuff to wash your dishes with to clothing, bath and body items, home decor, jewelry, we’ve kind of got it all,” said Praught.

Owner Michelle Praught was previously a partner at another local boutique, but the pandemic showed her there was a demand for more local shops.

“We opened in November and had a great holiday season, and I think people just enjoy being able to get your handmade items all year. Not just at events and such.”

there are 22 women who feature their work at daisy lane.

Praught says there is always room for more, including items from men.

“We would take men, you know if there’s any wood working men, metal working, absolutely.”

Kelsey Montgomery is a crafter from Milan, Ill. who sells homemade earrings at the boutique.

The earrings are unique because they don’t contain nickel.

“So I started making myself some earrings, learned that they did not bother my ears at all. Then I started handing them out to friends, family, and then it took off from there,” said crafter Kelsey Montgomery.

From different sports teams, to different colors and sparkles, she has made more than 3,200 pairs in the past three years.

“I see them out at sporting events. It’s nice to see somebody out in public that I don’t know, but wearing a product of mine,” said Praught.

It’s about local, supporting local.

“I support these ladies by purchasing from them as well,” said Montgomery.

“Basically just a place to help all the women and men who make things from their home, offer them a spot to sell it,” said Praught.

In addition to homemade items from 22 different local makers, the boutique holds several “make and take” craft classes throughout the month.

To learn more about the classes, or how you can sell your homemade products at Daisy Lane, visit the business’ website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.