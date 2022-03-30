Police: 2 dead after police chase ends with crash in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department identified two drivers in the fatal collision that ended a police chase in Rock Falls on Tuesday.

Rock Falls police said in a media release, the suspect that fled police driving the black Mercedes was 19-year-old Nazier T. Pryor of Chicago. He was transported to a Rockford hospital for life-threatening injuries where police said he later died overnight, police said.

Police said the driver of the tan pick-up truck that police said Pryor hit head-on was identified as 61-year-old Bruce D. O’Neal of Rock Falls, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said the chase started in Sterling, Illinois just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday when an officer attempted to stop a black Mercedes for a traffic violation. Police say the Pryor fled and a brief chase began.

During the police chase, Pryor hit another vehicle in the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street in Sterling and drove away, according to police. The chase ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

A few minutes later, a Rock Falls officer found the same vehicle, a black Mercedes, traveling south on 12th Avenue in Rock Falls and attempted to stop Pryor.

Officials say the Mercedes escaped from police and a high-speed chase began. Pryor pulled away from the Rock Falls officers and continued east on Route 30 across the Hennepin canal.

As the chase continued, the Mercedes clipped a vehicle traveling east as they attempted to pass, according to police.

Officials say the chase ended when the Mercedes collided head-on with a pick-up truck, driven by O’Neal, traveling west on Route 30. Both the truck and Mercedes were heavily damaged.

According to police, the passenger of the truck was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

