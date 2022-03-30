Police chase ends in fatal crash in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Illinois (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash following a police chase in Rock Falls on Tuesday.

Officials say it started in Sterling, Illinois just before 4:00 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a black Mercedes for a traffic violation. Police say the driver fled and a brief chase began.

During the police chase, the Mercedes hit another vehicle in the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street in Sterling and drove away, according to police.

Officials say the chase ended after the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

A few minutes later, a Rock Falls officer found the same vehicle, a black Mercedes, traveling south on 12th Avenue in Rock Falls and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Officials say the Mercedes escaped from police and a high-speed chase began. The vehicle pulled away from the Rock Falls officers and continued east on Route 30 across the Hennepin canal.

As the chase continued, the Mercedes clipped a vehicle traveling east as they attempted to pass, according to police.

Officials say the chase ended when the Mercedes collided head-on with a pick-up truck traveling west on Route 30. Both the truck and Mercedes were heavily damaged.

The driver of the pick-up suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The passenger of the truck was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to an area hospital, and later transferred to Javon Bea hospital in Rockford for life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. The Rock Falls Police Department says that more information will be announced on Wednesday morning.

