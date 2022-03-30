Police: Rock Island woman arrested on child-abuse charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman faces charges after police say she abused a child.

Thin Ni Lah, 32, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, and endangering a child, a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records.

According to Rock Island police, officers responded to the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street at about 1:29 p.m. Monday for a reported woman treating her child “in an abusive manner.”

Police said the first officers on the scene saw a child who had visible injuries.

The child was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment, police said. The child had injuries consistent with abuse and was placed into the custody of DCFS.

Lah is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31, according to court records.

The case is being handled by the Criminal Investigation Division.

