Rock Island County Health Department to have second booster dose starting Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department said they will begin offering second COVID-19 boosters for those who qualify Friday.

The health department said in a media release the CDC and FDA authorized the second dose boosters to be given under these conditions:

The additional single booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for patients ages 50 and older at least four months after the first booster dose.

An additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older at least four months after the first booster dose.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine can receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

At the health department’s Friday clinics the Pfizer vaccine is offered and Moderna at the Tuesdays clinics, the health department said. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. The health department asks anyone to bring their vaccine card.

The health department said masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, which could require lining up outside.

No appointments are required at this time for health department clinics, they said. Though, if demand grows beyond social distancing capacity, RICHD officials could implement a signup process, the health department said any changes will be announced.

The health department said the first booster doses have been available at least five months after a second dose for Pfizer and Moderna and at least two months after a single J&J dose.

The CDC recommends that those who received the J&J vaccine opt for either Pfizer or Moderna boosters, the health department said. You can choose to get a booster dose that is different from your original two-dose series.

The health department said even if you received all doses from a health department clinic, you are not required to return to the health department. COVID-19 vaccines are available in our community at healthcare and pharmacy partners.

