Rock Island-Milan School District Groundbreaking Event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Over a year ago, the Rock Island-Milan School District administration began the planning process for a new central administration center and food production facility. In December of 2020, the board of education approved the $7.6 million dollar project but faced numerous setbacks over the course of 2021.

The new facility will be located on the corner of 20th Street and 7th Avenue, adjacent to the building that was formerly Central Jr. High/Lincoln School/Intermediate Academy.

But now, this plan has finally become a reality with a ground breaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of construction. Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence says it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been more than a year since the project was approved,” Lawrence said. “To get to a point where now we can do a groundbreaking and we’re about to get started and it means that it’s going to come to fruition.

The plans for the building include 15,000 square feet each for warehouse facilities and administration offices as well as an additional 5,000 square feet for the production kitchen. The new addition to the district will not only serve the administration, but the entire community.

“It’ll be the center point for for the school district,” the K-12 director at Legat Architects Robin Randall said. “So it’s really that heart of the community and a place that the community is welcome to so we look forward to it opening.

Construction is set to begin shortly and will give the economy a boost bringing a number of god paying construction jobs to the community. President and CEO of Bush Construction says they are building the next generation of workforce by creating so many construction jobs in the Quad Cities.

The center is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year and is funded by the 1% sales tax in Rock Island and Milan.

