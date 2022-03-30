Showers and storm today, some snow possibly by Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - There will be steady rain with the heaviest expected east of the river this afternoon. New rainfall amounts could reach 0.75″ to 1.25″ in those spots. Today is looking to be the warmest for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s. A cold front will arrive and drop temperatures to the 30s tonight with highs in the 40s tomorrow. This cooler air will switch the rain to some mix of snow early Thursday. There will be minor, slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces. Otherwise, if snow falls it will melt on roads. After the system finishes, skies will clear with sunnier skies Friday. It will still be cooler with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are back Saturday with a small chance for snow too.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 63º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix. Low: 34º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow to rain. High: 40º

