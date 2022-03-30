Showers and storm today, some snow possibly by Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will push east this morning before another round develops shortly before noon. This second round will provide us with a round of heavy rain, especially for areas just east of the QC. A cold front will arrive this afternoon sending temps from the 50s and 60s to the 30s and 40s tonight. This temp drop will help snow mix in with rain overnight and minor accumulations of an inch are possible on grassy surfaces. Right now, it does not appear roads will be impacted by snow. After this system wraps up on Thursday we will only be in the 30s and 40s for highs and we will have picked up between 1″-2″ of rain area wide. Friday will bring sunshine and highs near 50º before yet another system arrives on Saturday bringing more rain and snow chances to the area.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 63º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix. Low: 34º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow to rain. High: 40º

