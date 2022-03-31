Davenport holds public meeting on downtown street conversions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport held a public input meeting on Wednesday night, regarding two different, but related plans that could change Downtown Davenport.

The first plan involves potentially rebuilding and repaving sections of 3rd and 4th Streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street. While the second plan involves taking advantage of the proposed construction along both streets and converting fem from on-way to two-way roads from Marquette Street to River Drive.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel did answer some questions regarding funding and timelines. However, she said Wednesday’s meeting was more about hearing which questions the community still needed to be researched.

“We’re not here to change anyone’s perspective,” Spiegel said. “There’s nothing in these conversations or the technical analysis, that’s going to change your opinion. And that’s okay.”

The purpose of the meeting was to hear input on both proposals around 3rd and 4th Streets downtown, but the majority of the public in attendance voiced their opinions on the conversions from one-ways to two-ways.

A big concern for residents sides of the issue was traffic.

Bill Handel said switching to two-ways would help in slowing down traffic.

“Get next to a car, see them accelerate,” Handel said. “You keep up with the people that are going 50 miles an hour on 3rd and 4th. Is that what you want to have happen? "

Jerry Coiner said it would cause more traffic downtown.

“Two ways will give you flexibility choices [and] solutions,” Coiner said. “You ain’t going to be able to move the amount of cars.”

Most people who spoke were against the conversion. Yet, one downtown business owner welcomes the change.

“It’s going to actually increase the tax basis,” Gwendolyn Lee, owner of Endless Brews said. “It’s an investment there will be an opportunity cost for the last tax basis lost revenue lost jobs brought to downtown.”

Another Davenport resident said the city should look at other issues to improve downtown first.

“I don’t think that the one-way streets ruined downtown Davenport,” Terry Bush said. “I think the lack of parking, or lack of flood protection, drove people out.”

In total, 563 people responded to the city’s survey on the two-way street conversion.

According to Spiegel, the earliest the council will take action on either of the plans would be this summer.

The next public input meeting will be at the Scott Community College Urban Campus on Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final of the three meetings will be at St. Ambrose Univerity’s Rogalski Center on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

