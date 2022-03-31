Advertisement

DuTrac’s Credit Union’s fifth Quad Cities’ branch to open this summer in Bettendorf

DuTrac’s Credit Union’s fifth Quad Cities’ branch will open this summer in Bettendorf
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DuTrac Community Credit Union has construction underway for a new branch office to open early summer of 2022 at the corner of Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union discusses the history of the Dubuque-based financial cooperative, how credit unions differ from banks, and that this new location will be the fifth Quad Cities’ metro branch office. The expansion of DuTrac is also a demonstration of a deep-seated commitment to supporting local financial growth of the Quad Cities region.

The Bettendorf location will be DuTrac’s second largest facility and brings the total number of branches to 14 in the Tri-State area. The branch will offer the community a suite of financial services, including consumer and commercial lending, mortgage loans, vehicle loans, wealth planning and management, trust and insurance services, two drive-through lanes, and a drive-up ATM.

DuTrac Community Credit Union / 2330 E 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations) in Davenport / 200 N Fourth Avenue in Eldridge, IA / 18072 Highway 64 Maquoketa, IA / 3153 Avenue of the Cities Moline, IL / 2900 South 25th St. Suite A in Clinton

Phone: (800) 550-5764

