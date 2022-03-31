Advertisement

FDA-approved eye drops could replace your reading glasses

New eyedrops could replace your reading glasses featuring Eye Surgeons Associates of the Quad Cities
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s something you may not have seen coming.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved new, prescription eye drops that can potentially replace reading glasses. The prescription medication Vuity treats age-related blurry vision, also known as presbyopia. It’s a condition where the muscles in the eyes require more effort to focus and causes most people over the age of 40 to require the use of magnification, reading glasses, or squinting to read on a daily basis.

Nikhil Wagle, MD, Eye Surgeons Associates. discusses the prescription medication Vuity and how it can be used daily or for special occasions. He explains that the drops generally work for about six hours. The drops utilize the active ingredient pilocarpine, which is meant to stimulate the eyes to reduce the size of the pupil and help the eye focus.

Watch the interview to learn more about the product, its safety profile, potential (mild) side effects, out-of-pocket costs and more.

Eye Surgeons Associates / 777 Tanglefoot Lane / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-323-2020 OR 4731 45th Street Court / Rock Island, Illinois / 309-793-2020

Tune in tomorrow to KWQC-TV6 Paula Sands Live at 3 pm to hear Dr. Wagle talk about the first and only FDA-approved eye...

Posted by Eye Surgeons Associates on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

