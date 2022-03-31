Advertisement

Galesburg man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking, unlawful use of firearms

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 240 months, or 20 years, in federal prison for drug trafficking and unlawful use of firearms.

Benjamin William Norville, 29, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of ice methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to a media release from the U.S. attorney’s office, it was established at the sentencing hearing that Norville, an ice methamphetamine dealer, possessed two loaded and stolen firearms and several types of narcotics while passed out in a running vehicle.

“This case demonstrates what drug dealers can expect when they sell drugs and carry guns in our community,” said Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Raya. “Our office commends the first responders called to this extremely volatile situation and their dedication to keeping the community safe.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Norville to 180 months imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of ice methamphetamine and 120 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm as a felon, to run concurrently, and to be followed by a consecutive 60 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a media release from the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Judge Darrow imposed five-year terms of supervised release for the drug trafficking and felon-in-possession convictions and a three-year term of supervised release for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, all to run concurrently, a media release from the U.S. attorney’s office said.

“Deadly drugs and deadly weapons fuel violence and suffering, casting a dark shadow over our communities,” said David Nanz, the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield Field Office. “In every case, the FBI and our law enforcement partners bring to bear the combined strength of our resources to track down criminals like Norville and protect our Illinois cities and towns. The significant sentence handed down today reflects our determination to combat and deter the distribution of narcotics and the illegal possession of weapons.”

The Galesburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Raya and Jennifer Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.

