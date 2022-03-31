Healthy 2 Wholesome Kitchen opening

PREEMPTION, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the hardest parts of life is figuring out what to eat for dinner every night. Alyssa Peterson has taken that need and solved it with her business ‘Healthy 2 Wholesome’, a meal prep business and a new kitchen in Preemption starting on April 1st. Healthy 2 Wholesome Meals are created with organic, grass-fed/pastured raised, and clean meals for you and your family!

Healthy 2 Wholesome // 1667 US Highway 67, Preemption, IL // Facebook

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.