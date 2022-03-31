Latest Drought Monitor shows improvement in Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest US Drought Monitor was released this morning, and shows improvement in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois thanks to recent rainfall. The Drought Monitor takes into account any rainfall prior to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, 77.88% of Iowa was considered abnormally dry. This week, that number is at 67.22%.

Moderate drought went from 36.58% of the state last week to 33.97% of the state this week. Only 2.30% of the state is experiencing severe drought, which is unchanged.

On the other side of the Mississippi River in Illinois, only 19% of the state is considered abnormally dry, down from 28.26% last week.

Less than 10% of the state is experiencing moderate drought, down from 12.72% last week.

Nowhere in Illinois is experiencing severe drought or worse.

As for March rainfall at Quad Cities International Airport, as of Thursday morning there has been 3.19″ of rain, which is 0.66″ wetter than the normal March.

For the year, Quad Cities is sitting at 4.67″, which is 1.35″ less than the normal of 6.02″.

More rain is in the forecast in the coming day. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

