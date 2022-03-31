Advertisement

Latest Drought Monitor shows improvement in Iowa and Illinois

More rain is in the forecast this weekend and next week
Improvement in Iowa and Illinois.
Improvement in Iowa and Illinois.(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest US Drought Monitor was released this morning, and shows improvement in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois thanks to recent rainfall. The Drought Monitor takes into account any rainfall prior to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, 77.88% of Iowa was considered abnormally dry. This week, that number is at 67.22%.

Moderate drought went from 36.58% of the state last week to 33.97% of the state this week. Only 2.30% of the state is experiencing severe drought, which is unchanged.

On the other side of the Mississippi River in Illinois, only 19% of the state is considered abnormally dry, down from 28.26% last week.

Less than 10% of the state is experiencing moderate drought, down from 12.72% last week.

Nowhere in Illinois is experiencing severe drought or worse.

As for March rainfall at Quad Cities International Airport, as of Thursday morning there has been 3.19″ of rain, which is 0.66″ wetter than the normal March.

For the year, Quad Cities is sitting at 4.67″, which is 1.35″ less than the normal of 6.02″.

More rain is in the forecast in the coming day. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Police: 2 dead after police chase ends with crash in Rock Falls
One person was killed in a crash following a police chase in Rock Falls on Tuesday.
Police chase ends in fatal crash in Rock Falls
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement
Thin Ni Lah, 32, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, and...
Police: Rock Island woman arrested on child-abuse charges
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Quad Cities River Bandits celebrating Hispanic/Latino communities
River Bandits partnering with Group O to celebrate diversity and community
court gavel
Galesburg man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking, unlawful use of firearms
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell has trial moved out of Scott County
More rain coming Saturday
First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon 3/31: Few lingering snow showers/flurries/sprinkles