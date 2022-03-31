Advertisement

Local teen donating his locks to Locks of Love

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Since 1997, the organization Locks of Love collects donated hair to make real-hair wigs for children who have medical hair loss. Here in the Quad Cities, a 13-year-old boy just got a lot of hair cut off for this cause. Eli Sawicki donated his locks, under supervision of New Style Hair Academy teacher, Nicole Crouse, and they share the background of the donation.

