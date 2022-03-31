Man charged in death of Breasia Terrell has trial moved out of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQnC) - The trial for Henry Dinkins, the man charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, will be moved out of Scott County, a judge decided this week.

The 49-year-old’s motion for a change of venue was granted Wednesday by Judge Henry Latham, court records show. A location for the trial has not yet been determined as of Thursday afternoon, according to court officials.

The judge also granted a motion to withdraw his court-appointed attorneys from the case. Dinkins will be back in court April 8 for a pretrial conference.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

According to a motion filed Friday by Dinkins’ former attorneys, Personal Marketing Research created a report regarding a change of venue study.

A questionnaire was drafted to determine the awareness level in Scott County regarding the case, the motion said. A sample size of 408 “stratified random sample” of potential Scott County jurors was used.

According to the motion, it was found that 38% of Scott County respondents interviewed have heard of Dinkins and 68% of respondents heard of Terrell.

“Significantly, 85% of the pool interviewed were aware of the case,” the motion said.

According to the motion, 47% of the Scott County residents aware of any part of this case said they had formed an opinion of the guilt or innocence of Dinkins. Of those residents with opinions, 77% said they would find Dinkins guilty, according to the motion.

“The data obtained from the Change of Venue Study shows that in no uncertain terms a significant degree of prejudice exists in Scott County such that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with jury,” the motion said.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski told the public on July 20, 2020, that Breasia was reported missing, she was last seen on July 10, 2020.

Four days after Breasia went missing, a court document listed Henry Dinkins, a sex offender arrested on a registration violation, as a person of interest in the case.

On July 15, 2020, an AMBER Alert for Breasia was issued. Then on July 16, 2020, police announced that the search for the 10-year-old was being expanded to Clinton County.

On July 20, 2020, during a press conference, Chief Sikorski said that there’s no longer a need for organized searches in the Clinton County area at this time.

The AMBER Alert was then canceled in January 2021. According to Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director of the Field Operations Bureau for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the AMBER Alert was canceled because of the length of time that had passed.

On March 22, 2021, Breasia’s remains were found near 270th Avenue in Dewitt by local residents in the area to fish, according to Clinton County Sheriffs. The remains were identified as Terrell’s on March 31, 2021, by the Davenport Police Department.

