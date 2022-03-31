Advertisement

Mistrial in Illinois crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids

30-year-old Sean Woulfe of Orland Park is charged with reckless homicide.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A judge declared a mistrial in the case of an Illinois man charged in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons after jurors told him that they were deadlocked.

Will County Judge Daniel Rippy declared the mistrial Wednesday for 30-year-old Sean Woulfe of Orland Park.

A day earlier, the jury sent the judge a note saying 11 jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict and one was not. Woulfe is charged with reckless homicide.

Authorities say he was driving at more than 80 mph seconds before running a stop sign and slamming into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her children.

