New treatment for dry eyes

By Marcia Lense
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The FDA recently approved the first nasal spray to treat dry eye disease. Dr. Michael Boehm with Eye Surgeons Associates explains how Tyrvaya stimulates tears through the sinuses and it appears to have positive results sooner than other prescription treatments.

About 16 million Americans suffer from dry eye, which can cause blurry vision, light sensitivity and discomfort.

