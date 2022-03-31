Prom season is underway with free dresses and discounts locally

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Prom season is here and local businesses are helping high school students stay in budget with discounts and free dresses.

Hope’s Bridal & Prom is offering discounts from 15%-70% off.

Owner Diane Niebuhr says she understands how some students were unable to go last year due to COVID-19 and how the pandemic affected families financially, so she wants to do her part in helping out.

“They didn’t have prom for a year or two, they haven’t had sports, they’ve just missed opportunities, so wearing a beautiful dress, how to go out to eat, how to travel in a fancy vehicle or your washed vehicle, to go on a group out with friends and to be able to afford something pretty, is something my staff and I wanted to do,” said Niebuhr.

Niebuhr says she will be running this sale at Hope’s Bridal & Prom until her prom shoppers are done for this season.

Now if things are really tight financially, A Queens Closet is hosting a Free Formal Dress Pop-up Boutique for one weekend only.

Its April 2nd & 3rd from 12pm-6pm, located on 1000 Roosevelt Ave. Suite 11 in Burlington, IA.

The boutique has over 100 dresses to choose from and sizes 00-30.

Organizers say they want to make sure anyone who wants to get a prom dress can do so regardless of they’re economic status.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.