Reasons to not buy bunnies for Easter gifts from Iowa Rabbit Rescue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those precious bunnies in the pet stores look so adorable to parents looking for a cuddly Easter gift for the kids. All too often, this leads to miserable bunnies and pet owners because of a poorly-considered decision.

Alyssa Manweiler (and the adorable Marco!) from A Home For EveryBunny: Iowa’s Rabbit Rescue, inform viewers about the rescue network’s mission to find domestic rabbits proper, loving homes. This segment is also meant to educate the public about the dedication it takes to keep bunnies as pets. See the RABBIT CARE GUIDE HERE.

Bunnies are truly adorable and tempting, and they make amazing pets for people who have the right personality and dedication. Affectionate and generally sweet-natured, many breeds fit right into family life but they are considered exotic pets requiring special care and veterinary expertise.

Watch the video to learn more. See images of adoptable rabbits HERE.

A Home for EveryBunny is Iowa’s only house rabbit rescue. Rabbits are the third most common animal to end up in a rescue (after cats & dogs, of course). Unfortunately, while many rescues are doing their best, rabbit care is much different than that of cats and dogs and can leave rabbits in shelters without the specialized care they need.

Anyone who adopts a rabbit through A Home for EveryBunny has to go through a thorough adoption process, which includes vetting, interviews and even a meet-and-greet with the rabbits to ensure they’re a good fit in their potential owner’s home.

Anyone with questions about rabbit adoption can contact A Home for EveryBunny at www.iowarabbitrescue.org

A Home For EveryBunny (website) / CONTACT PAGE / FACEBOOK / Email: info@iowarabbitrescue.org

