Advertisement

Reasons to not buy bunnies for Easter gifts from Iowa Rabbit Rescue

A Home for Every Bunny: Iowa's Only Rabbit Rescue
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those precious bunnies in the pet stores look so adorable to parents looking for a cuddly Easter gift for the kids. All too often, this leads to miserable bunnies and pet owners because of a poorly-considered decision.

Alyssa Manweiler (and the adorable Marco!) from A Home For EveryBunny: Iowa’s Rabbit Rescue, inform viewers about the rescue network’s mission to find domestic rabbits proper, loving homes. This segment is also meant to educate the public about the dedication it takes to keep bunnies as pets. See the RABBIT CARE GUIDE HERE.

Bunnies are truly adorable and tempting, and they make amazing pets for people who have the right personality and dedication. Affectionate and generally sweet-natured, many breeds fit right into family life but they are considered exotic pets requiring special care and veterinary expertise.

Watch the video to learn more. See images of adoptable rabbits HERE.

A Home for EveryBunny is Iowa’s only house rabbit rescue. Rabbits are the third most common animal to end up in a rescue (after cats & dogs, of course). Unfortunately, while many rescues are doing their best, rabbit care is much different than that of cats and dogs and can leave rabbits in shelters without the specialized care they need.

Anyone who adopts a rabbit through A Home for EveryBunny has to go through a thorough adoption process, which includes vetting, interviews and even a meet-and-greet with the rabbits to ensure they’re a good fit in their potential owner’s home.

Anyone with questions about rabbit adoption can contact A Home for EveryBunny at www.iowarabbitrescue.org

A Home For EveryBunny (website) / CONTACT PAGE / FACEBOOK / Email: info@iowarabbitrescue.org

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Daunte Cameron Clark, 19, of Davenport is charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree Sexual...
Davenport man facing sexual abuse charges of 11-year-old
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
The Moline Police Department said on March 20, the pictured suspect went into Menards in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifter assaulted security officer in Moline

Latest News

Bereskin said that $8,500 was raised and over 100 pieces of art were sold, and there are still...
Bereskin Gallery hosts ‘Ukraine Relief Project’ fundraiser, raises $8,500 for refugees
Bereskin said that $8,500 was raised and over 100 pieces of art were sold, and there are still...
Bereskin Gallery hosts ‘Ukraine Relief Project’ fundraiser, raises $8,500 for refugees
Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) and other Senate Democrats speak during a press conference in...
Illinois Senate Democrats introduce $1.8 billion tax relief plan
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Crime scene tape at a November 2021 Peoria homicide scene
Democrats release ‘comprehensive’ crime package aimed at victims, witnesses