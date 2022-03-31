River Bandits partnering with Group O to celebrate diversity and community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits announced their “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples” identity as part of Minor League Baseball’s (MiLB) “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.

The River Bandits are partnering with presenting sponsor Group O to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Quad Cities throughout this baseball season.

The logo celebrate the unique cultures and identities in the Quad Cities with the bandit “Pícaro” (rascal) wearing a sombrero and signature bandana in a serape-inspired design.

“We’re so excited to unveil our new “Bandidos del Río” brand as part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our Latino fans and make them feel welcome and valued in our great ballpark. The Hispanic community in the Quad Cities has a fantastic heritage here, especially when it comes to sports, and our new partnership with the great folks at Group O will help us celebrate that every Wednesday all season long,” said Dave Heller, owner of the River Bandits.

The baseball team and Group O are also partnering with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce by recognizing small businesses and non-profit organizations in the Hispanic community during every Wednesday home game throughout the season.

The 2022 River Bandits season beings on April 8 in South Bend, Ind.

The first home game in the Quad Cities is April 12 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Bandits players will be wearing specialty uniforms during every Wednesday home game sporting “Bandidos del Río.” The jerseys worn will then be auctioned off to fans on September 7 with 100% of proceeds benefiting a local cause or charity selected with Group O.

