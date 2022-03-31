Advertisement

Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer

At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (Gray News) - Health officials in New Jersey are investigating after students at four separate schools were accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer.

The Camden County Health Department reported the Camden Schools Early Childhood Development Center called 911 Wednesday morning after 25 students had ingested an unknown substance with an “antiseptic-like odor.”

None of the children had reportedly gotten sick from the substance but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the school district’s Twitter page.

They also reported they immediately stopped serving the milk once the contamination was discovered.

The health department said first responders were also called to another early development center, Riletta Twyne Cream Early Childhood Development Center, where more children had reportedly ingested the substance.

Five children from that center were taken to the hospital, and 15 were looked over by doctors on site.

All of the impacted children were discharged by Wednesday afternoon, the health department said, and no illnesses related to the contamination have been reported.

The health department reported at least four schools have been impacted by the contamination, and testing is being conducted.

It was determined an unknown quantity of cartons had been filled with “non-toxic consumable sanitizer,” sealed, and shipped along with the milk typically served to students.

Since the cartons were sealed, the contamination was not discovered until the milk was served to the students. School officials identified the supplier of the milk as Guida’s Dairy, per NJ.com.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said it was investigating an incident involving the New Britain company, regarding 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell by date of April 11 that contained diluted sanitizer. It stated the milk had limited distribution in New Jersey and only was sold to institutional customers; the affected product was not sold for retail.

The investigation so far indicated the issue was limited to milk within a time range of 4:30 and 7:30 and code stamped on the cartons. The agency said Guida’s Dairy was cooperating with officials and had asked all its customers to throw out the product with an April 11 date on it out of an abundance of caution.

An initial investigation conducted by the Camden County Hazmat Team reported the substance is used in the manufacturing and packaging of the milk.

The health department said they are in contact with the milk company and are working with them to find and remove all impacted products.

The Camden County School District reported they will stop serving milk until the investigation is complete.

