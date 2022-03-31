Advertisement

Wintry mix and scattered flurries today

More rain on tap by Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain has changed over to snow and a slushy inch or two can be expected on grassy surfaces. Area roads should remain in good shape, however I can’t rule out some partially covered sidewalks or side streets. Temps today won’t warm up much, we are in the mid 30s this morning and will only reach the upper 30s thanks to stiff NW winds. Skies will clear tonight and we will finish the work week on a quiet note. Look for highs near 50º on Friday before another chance for rain returns on Saturday. After a soggy Saturday we get rewarded with a nice day on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Next week continues to look active with more rain chances, but no major cool down or warm up.

TODAY: Snow and scattered flurries. High: 37º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 27º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 50º

