Augustana College to rename Founders Hall in honor of Steve and Jane Bahls

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Augustana College Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to rename Founders Hall in honor of President Steve Bahls and his wife, Jane.

Effective June 1, the building, which houses administrative offices; student services, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office of the President, and Ascension Chapel, will be known as The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center.

Augustana plans to dedicate the new space on May 12, coinciding with a special campus event to honor the retirement and legacy of Steve and Jane Bahls, the college said in a media release.

“This is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary leader and his partner and their 19 years of service to the college and community,” John Murabito, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said in the release.

Murabito said the college wanted to acknowledge Bahls’ transformative presidency on the same level as that of past Augustana presidents: Thomas Tredway Library, Sorensen Hall and the Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

“We chose to honor Steve’s passions, foremost the students, but also the arts, diversity, the community, financial strength, and his leadership,” Murabito said. “Honoring Jane as well reflects the very important role she’s played in Steve’s presidency.”

Planned improvements to The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center, including renovation of the Office of the President, are scheduled for early summer before Andrea Talentino arrives on July 1, as the ninth president of Augustana College.

Founders Hall was built in 1923 by the Augustana College and Theological Seminary. In 1967, the seminary, then administratively separated from the college, sold the property to the college.

