Advertisement

Clinton police warn of TikTok ‘Orbeez Shooting Challenge’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is warning the public about a new TikTok Challenge they say involves toy guns.

According to the police department, some of these toys guns have been manipulated to look like real guns.

This specific challenge, according to police, is called “Orbeez Shooting Challenge,” and consists of using “Splat guns” and similar toy guns to do “drive-by shootings” and chase people and friends with a water balloon-like bullet.

The police department said they are not only warning the community of the dangers of these toy guns, but also warned of potential criminal charges that may result from this challenge.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Daunte Cameron Clark, 19, of Davenport is charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree Sexual...
Davenport man facing sexual abuse charges of 11-year-old
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
The Moline Police Department said on March 20, the pictured suspect went into Menards in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifter assaulted security officer in Moline

Latest News

The Clinton Police Department is warning the public about a new TikTok Challenge they say...
Clinton police warn of TikTok ‘Orbeez Shooting Challenge’
Two Republicans have asked a judge to remove Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer...
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
The Augustana College Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to rename Founders Hall in honor...
Augustana College to rename Founders Hall in honor of Steve and Jane Bahls
Davenport family displaced after fire Thursday night.
Red Cross helping family after Thursday night fire in Davenport