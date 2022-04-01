Sunshine today more rain and a little snow Saturday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine expected today before we see an increase in clouds by this evening. Temperatures reach the 40s and 50s.

Widespread rain will arrive around sunrise on Saturday and move out by the mid afternoon. Temperatures will be cold enough for some of the rain to mix with and change to snow, especially from the Quad Cities and areas to the north. Grassy accumulation of 1-3″ are possible. Any snow will melt in the afternoon with temperatures in the40s to near 50°. We can expect another quarter to half inch of rain. Sunday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend with sun to start the day and highs in the 50s. Rain will quickly move in Sunday evening and push out before sunrise on Monday. The active weather pattern will continue next week with highs in the 40s and 50s with more widespread rain by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 49º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and a rain/snow mix, especially in the morning. High: 45º

