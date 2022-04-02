Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY until 1 PM Saturday for Accumulating Snow North

A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 1 PM for wet snow north of Highway 30. Rain continues south.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system will continue to bring wet snow to our northern counties this morning, making for a brief period pf slippery conditions and reduced visibility on area roads, mainly along and north of Highway 30.  Total snow accumulations could range from 1″ to as much as 4″+ in the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 1 PM for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 PM for areas along and north of Highway 30.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 PM for areas along and north of Highway 30.(KWQC)

Rain and snow should come to an end by the late morning/early afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

