FIRST ALERT DAY until 1 PM Saturday for Accumulating Snow North

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system will continue to bring wet snow to our northern counties this morning, making for a brief period pf slippery conditions and reduced visibility on area roads, mainly along and north of Highway 30. Total snow accumulations could range from 1″ to as much as 4″+ in the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 1 PM for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 PM for areas along and north of Highway 30. (KWQC)

Rain and snow should come to an end by the late morning/early afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

