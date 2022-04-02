Advertisement

Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections...
Jess Vroegh, who is transgender, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections after was denied use of the men's restrooms and locker rooms at work. (Courtesy: ACLU of Iowa)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld much of a 2019 jury verdict that found the state discriminated against a transgender prison employee by denying him the use of men’s restrooms and locker rooms.

However, the court dismissed a portion of the case that centered on sex discrimination.

The decision means Jesse Vroegh has won his discrimination lawsuit based on gender identity and the jury’s $120,000 damages verdict awarded for emotional distress. Vroegh is a former nurse at the state’s Mitchellville prison for women.

The decision in which the full court recognized gender identity discrimination for transgender workers under state civil rights law is a significant LGBTQ victory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
The Moline Police Department said on March 20, the pictured suspect went into Menards in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifter assaulted security officer in Moline

Latest News

As the snow and rain wind down, we'll see partial clearing through the rest of this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf is hosting their annual Spring Open House Saturday and...
Wallace’s Garden Center celebrates Spring Open House through Sunday
World's Toughest Rodeo preview with Kyle Kiel during Quad Cities Live on TV6
World’s Toughest Rodeo gallops into TaxSlayer this weekend
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 1 PM for wet snow north of Highway 30. Rain continues...
FIRST ALERT DAY until 1 pm Saturday