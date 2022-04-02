Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was stopped by law enforcement on April 1st after being clocked at 106 miles per hour.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo of the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying it happened on I-80 through Iowa City. The driver claimed to be only doing 70 miles per hour and was surprised when the trooper showed her the clocked-in speed.

The Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers to obey the speed limit no matter what day it is.

