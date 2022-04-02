Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was stopped by law enforcement on April 1st after being clocked at 106 miles per hour.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo of the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying it happened on I-80 through Iowa City. The driver claimed to be only doing 70 miles per hour and was surprised when the trooper showed her the clocked-in speed.

The Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers to obey the speed limit no matter what day it is.

From District 11 - Cedar Rapids



I-80 through Iowa City. The driver claimed she was “only doing 70” and was flabbergasted when shown her actual speed.



Trooper Grim assured her this was NOT an April Fools joke and promptly gave her a citation!#noexcuse #obeythespeedlimit pic.twitter.com/rPuaqO7HJ7 — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) April 2, 2022

