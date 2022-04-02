Advertisement

Moline Mayor joins 2022 Wyland National Mayors Water Challenge

By Samson Kimani
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is encouraging residents to reduce water waste through a nationwide challenge.

The City of Moline is joining towns across 42 states in the 2022 Wyland National Mayors Challenge with the pledge to collectively save billions of gallons of water during the month of April.

Mayor Rayapati was at The Moline Library Saturday, helping residents sign up for the My Water Pledge. As part of the challenge, the pledge is a series of commitments for the community to not only use water more efficiently and save energy but also reduce water pollution.

“We know that single-use plastics are the biggest source of pollution in our (Mississippi) river,” Rayapati said. “Because it’s such a jewel in our crown here both for our quality of life and for our own drinking water, we know we have to do everything we can to keep it as healthy as possible.”

The challenge will also help Moline city leaders track the water behaviors of the city and use the data for future decisions about the city’s water.

Moline is currently ranked 10th in the challenge but is looking forward to hosting more events later this month. If you would like more information about the challenge or to sign up for the My Water Pledge, click here.

