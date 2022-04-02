Advertisement

‘Peter and The Starcatcher’ at Spotlight Theatre runs through April 10

'Peter and The Starcatcher' at The Spotlight Theatre runs through April 10
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Most of us have read the book or watched the Disney classic animated movie, Peter Pan. The Spotlight Theatre is giving families a chance to enjoy a stage production of the origin story behind Peter and Wendy during the first two weekends of April, 2022.

Mike Schulz---who portrays Captain Hook in ‘Peter and The Starcatcher;---discusses the production, plotline, and how his character transforms during the course of the story.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, and April 8-9 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3 and 10. Tickets are $20, available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com.

The Spotlight Theatre / 1800 7th Avenue / Moline, IL / (309) 912-7647 / info@thespotlighttheatreqc.com

Opening Night was a blast! 💥 You have 2 more chances to catch this talented crew this weekend, tonight and tomorrow. And...

Posted by The Spotlight Theatre on Saturday, April 2, 2022

