Rain & Snow Ending

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow will come to an end leaving behind 1″ to 4″ accumulations of wet snow, mainly north. Some roads could remain slippery as some of that snow begins to melt. Expect partial clearing later this afternoon, with highs ranging from the 40′s to lower 50′s. We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday, followed by rain chances Sunday night, and partly sunny conditions again Monday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 50′s. Rain moves back into the region Tuesday through Thursday.

TODAY: Rain and snow ending, then partial clearing. High: 45°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, otherwise mostly clear and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Rain by evening. High: 54°.

