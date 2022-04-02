Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain & Snow This Morning

Partial Clearing By Afternoon
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 1 PM for wet snow north of Highway 30.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow will come to an end later this morning, with 1″ to 4″+ accumulations of wet snow, mainly north. This could cause slippery road conditions and visibility issues through Midday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 1 PM. Expect partial clearing and melting snow this afternoon, with highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday, followed by rain chances Sunday night, and partly sunny conditions Monday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 50′s. Rain moves back into the region Tuesday through Thursday.

TODAY: A wintry mix of rain and snow ending this morning, then partial clearing. High: 45°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Rain by evening. High: 54°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
The Moline Police Department said on March 20, the pictured suspect went into Menards in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifter assaulted security officer in Moline

Latest News

As the snow and rain wind down, we'll see partial clearing through the rest of this afternoon.
Rain & Snow Ending
As the snow and rain wind down, we'll see partial clearing through the rest of this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 1 PM for wet snow north of Highway 30. Rain continues...
FIRST ALERT DAY until 1 pm Saturday
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 1 PM for wet snow north of Highway 30.
Your First Alert Forecast