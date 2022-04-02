FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain & Snow This Morning

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow will come to an end later this morning, with 1″ to 4″+ accumulations of wet snow, mainly north. This could cause slippery road conditions and visibility issues through Midday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 1 PM. Expect partial clearing and melting snow this afternoon, with highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. We’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday, followed by rain chances Sunday night, and partly sunny conditions Monday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 50′s. Rain moves back into the region Tuesday through Thursday.

TODAY: A wintry mix of rain and snow ending this morning, then partial clearing. High: 45°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Rain by evening. High: 54°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.