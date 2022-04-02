Wallace’s Garden Center celebrates Spring Open House through Sunday
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Who cares if there is still a little snow in the forecast? The calendar says April, so Wallace’s Garden Center is hosting their annual Spring Open House Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3 during normal business hours.
Kate Terrell, General Manager, Event Coordinator, Horticulturist at Wallace’s, joins Jake on the QCL set to display just a few items that will be available and featured during the weekend event.
Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / (563) 332-4711
