World’s Toughest Rodeo gallops into TaxSlayer this weekend

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The World’s Toughest Rodeo Tour has arrived at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center for shows this weekend, Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3, at 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Reporter Kyle Kiel provides a preview of the family entertainment featuring interviews with some of the participants and video footage from previous shows. The 2022 national tour promises more action, the best entertainment and more fun in the lineup than ever before.

Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early for additional fun and new experiences including an opportunity for pony rides, meet and greet with the cowboys before the show, hop in the clown’s barrel for photos, sit on Sonny and Silver Dollar or get up close and personal in a behind-the-chutes tour with the World’s Toughest Rodeo crew.

Shows are scheduled for April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 with additional options available. See more at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office,

The dirt is in and it’s almost RODEO TIME!!! If you’ve ever wondered how the TaxSlayer Center transforms into the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo in less than 24 hours…well here are some DIRTY FACTS! >> A lot of dirt is trucked in for the rodeo…a whole lot, in fact! It’s 1,200 yards of dirt at 12 yards per dump-truck – that's over 100 dump truck loads! >> Just hauling in the dirt once the floor is prepared can take up to 6 hours. When finished, the dirt is 8 – 10 inches in depth and special finishing equipment is required to level and smooth it out. >> The preparation doesn’t end with dirt installation. Once the dirt is installed, a portable rodeo arena arrives and the bucking chutes and arena set up is completed in another 2 hours. >> Another consideration of utmost importance is where you find dry, unfrozen dirt in April in Eastern Iowa. Appropriate dirt is stored in conditions that make it suitable to be trucked in and provide suitable dryness to provide stable footing for both bucking horses and barrel racing horses. How well a competitor does in a rodeo depends partially on how well the animal is able to perform AND good dirt for stable footing is a necessity for animal performance. Get DOWN IN THE DIRT with us this weekend at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, coming back to the TaxSlayer Center Saturday and Sunday, April 2nd (7:30pm) and 3rd (2pm)! The dirt is in and we’re setting the stage for another unforgettable show! If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, there’s still plenty of time! Buy online at www.ticketmaster.com – tickets starting at just $20 bucks! And don’t forget to pick up FREE kids ticket vouchers at your local Theisen’s! Come early from 6-7pm on Saturday and 12:30-1:30pm on Sunday for the FREE PreShow for pony rides, autographs, behind the chutes tours, ride a real live bull...and more! We’ll see YOU at the RODEO! Posted by TaxSlayer Center on Friday, April 1, 2022

