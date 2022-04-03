Bettendorf Middle School hosts 15th annual STEM expo

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of families explored the 15th annual Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Expo held throughout the Bettendorf Middle School Saturday.

Families visited 30 different exhibits, as kids got the chance to build rockets, drive a robot, and even do some virtual welding. The focus of the event was to get students, especially girls, excited about STEM and get them involved in local opportunities.

“It’s been really cool (to have been) through the process, to be a little kid and going around to the events and seeing what is STEM,” Amanda Romano, a former student, and current volunteer said,” and falling in love with science from a very young age. And now being able to come back as somebody who is a woman in stem and love the science and love the science community, and get to see how much this has grown.”

Organizers also ask parents to keep exploring stem opportunities with their kids, not just at the expo, but year-round in the community.

