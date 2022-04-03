Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting at a Davenport strip club.

Around 2:21 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police say they responded to Déjà Vu in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a possible gunshot victim.

They found a 33-year-old man was found to be suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a media release.

The man was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released Sunday.

