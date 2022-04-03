Advertisement

Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated by authorities.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting at a Davenport strip club.

Around 2:21 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police say they responded to Déjà Vu in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a possible gunshot victim.

They found a 33-year-old man was found to be suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a media release.

The man was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Monmouth men face attempted murder charges following shooting
New Liberty man charged with sex offense
New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin to deliver commencement speech at Augustana College
Eastern Iowa Community College announces District Chancellor delay
EICC to extend chancellor search, reschedule public forums