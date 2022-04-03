Advertisement

Construction begins on Avenue of the Cities Monday

Illinois DOT is encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes during the construction.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, construction will begin on Avenue of the Cities from Kennedy Drive in East Moline to Hospital Road in Silvis.

The work will include pavement patching, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Drivers can expect delays as there will be various lane closures.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of April, according to a press release.

