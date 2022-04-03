Construction begins on Avenue of the Cities Monday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, construction will begin on Avenue of the Cities from Kennedy Drive in East Moline to Hospital Road in Silvis.

The work will include pavement patching, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Drivers can expect delays as there will be various lane closures.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of April, according to a press release.

Illinois DOT is encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes during the construction.

