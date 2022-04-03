Advertisement

EICC to extend chancellor search, reschedule public forums

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges District is waiting a little longer to interview finalists for the position of district chancellor, the college said in a media release.

Though two finalists were announced late last week, upon further consideration the Board of Trustees voted to extend the search during a meeting Saturday.

“This decision is not a reflection on our interest in the two recommended finalists; we remain committed to fully considering these two exceptional professionals,” EICCD Board of Trustees President Robert Gallagher said.

“However, in order to ensure the Board completes its full due diligence, we have decided to extend the search to consider additional final candidates. Quite simply, for a decision of this importance, we want to consider a larger slate of candidates.”

The finalist public forums previously scheduled Monday through Wednesday have been postponed, according to the release.

The college is in the process of developing the schedule for reopening the search and reconvening the search committee.

The search committee is comprised of college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public. The Association of Community College Trustees is also assisting in the national search.

Current EICCD Chancellor Dr. Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will be retiring in July. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

“The Board’s number one priority is to make the best choice for EICC, its students and employees, and our communities,” Gallagher said. “We are grateful to the Chancellor Search Committee for the thoughtful consideration and significant time they’ve invested, and we look forward to a successful completion of the chancellor search process.”

