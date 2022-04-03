Advertisement

Former TV6 anchor launches ‘That’s Wild’ nature series on You Tube

It’s Gary Metivier’s latest project
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 3, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live warmly welcomed Gary Metivier back to the KWQC-TV6 studios. Can you believe it’s been four years since he left the anchor desk?

The former journalist and consummate storyteller has now launched his latest passion project---a wildlife and conservation series titled That’s Wild on his You Tube channel. To watch the series, just visit or subscribe to the Gary Metivier You Tube channel. For instance, the first episode is The Backyard Owl Challenge (click to watch).

His visit to the show features six interview segments including the following:

  • Part one: an overview of “That’s Wild” and how Gary is staying so busy despite how folks wrongly assume he’s retired.
  • Part two features the considerable skills of wildlife photographer J. Wolf. Paula is also gifted with a beautiful photograph of a pair of fox.
  • Part three is a focus on a participating aquatic biologist, Jeremiah Haas, from Constellation at the Quad City Nuclear Power Station.
  • Part four has Gary elaborating on his recent acting career and other things.
  • Part five is an interview with the wildlife rescue team members Jim and Tamara Yarger of Hog Capital Wildlife Rescue & Rehab.
  • Part six has Metivier reflecting on his brief experience as a member of the cast (and a chance to network) in a high-profile television production and Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

METIVIER MEDIA / 2819 Fairhaven Road / Davenport IA, 52803 / 563-676-4642 / gary@metiviermedia.com / FACEBOOK

