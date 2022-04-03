Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son’s death is challenging her conviction and 35-year sentence.
JoAnn Cunningham says she had postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her son. The Crystal Lake woman claimed in her petition for post-conviction relief that she did not receive adequate counsel.
She claimed to have been seeing demons and believed her son was possessed by a demon, and said she sought an exorcism from a priest, a chaplain and AJ’s father, The Northwest Herald reported.
If relief is granted, it could result in Cunningham’s guilty plea and sentence being set aside and a date could be set for a new trial.
