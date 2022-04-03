Advertisement

Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death

Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police
Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son’s death is challenging her conviction and 35-year sentence.

JoAnn Cunningham says she had postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her son. The Crystal Lake woman claimed in her petition for post-conviction relief that she did not receive adequate counsel.

She claimed to have been seeing demons and believed her son was possessed by a demon, and said she sought an exorcism from a priest, a chaplain and AJ’s father, The Northwest Herald reported.

If relief is granted, it could result in Cunningham’s guilty plea and sentence being set aside and a date could be set for a new trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Davenport strip club shooting
Family of Clinton homicide victim reacts
Family of Clinton homicide victim react to heartbreak, shock
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
New Liberty man charged with sex offense
New Liberty sex offender facing new charges in Scott County

Latest News

Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose
Illinois DOT is encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes during the construction.
Construction begins on Avenue of the Cities Monday
Genesis announces its shutting down COVID-19 test site
Monmouth men face attempted murder charges following shooting